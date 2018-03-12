Fort Myers man dies in scooter crash on Stock Island

A 35-year-old Fort Myers man died Monday morning when the scooter he was operating was struck by a car at a Stock Island intersection, police said.
The scooter rider was not immediately named Monday by the Florida Highway Patrol because the agency first will notify his family.
The 2017 VIP model scooter was headed west on Maloney Avenue, outside the Tom Thumb store, about 7:13 a.m. behind a mid-size utility truck when it approached 2nd Street.
A 2002 Honda Accord driven by Ariel Cruz Cordero, 48, of Key West was traveling south on 2nd Street and stopped at the intersection’s stop sign. After the utility truck turned right onto 2nd, the scooter continued west and Cordero entered the intersection “directly in front” of the scooter, the FHP said.
Cordero was trying to cross Maloney to proceed straight onto 2nd.
When the Accord entered his path, the scooter driver laid the bike down on its left side. His body and the scooter slid beneath the Accord, which dragged the driver beneath the vehicle and stopped on the southeast corner of the intersection with the scooter driver pinned underneath, according to the FHP.
The scooter driver was pronounced dead on the scene by Monroe County Fire Rescue. He was not wearing a helmet, the FHP said. This is the seventh person killed in a traffic-related crash this year in Monroe County handled by the FHP.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
