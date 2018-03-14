Key West man critical after crash on U.S. 1

A 78-year-old Key West man was left in critical condition after a Tuesday night crash on U.S. 1, Florida Highway Patrol said,
Norman Eugene Davisonwas airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami after he went to turn left off the highway but failed to yield to an oncoming car, FHP said.
The crash happened at mile marker 11 at 8:10 p.m.
Davison was traveling south in a 1999 Toyota RAV4 on U.S. 1 while a 1997 Jeep Wrangler driven by Ernesto Carannante, 67, of Delaware, was headed north.
Davison tried to turn left onto Boca Chica Road and crossed directly into the path of the Wrangler, causing the front right of the Jeep to strike the right side of the RAV4, according to the FHP report.
Davison’s SUV went east, ran off the roadway to the right and struck a concrete power pole on the eastbound shoulder of Boca Chica.
Davison was still in critical condition as of 11:30 p.m.,but conscious and alert, FHP said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
