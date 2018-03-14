Navy F/A-18 jet crashes in Key West

A U. S. Navy F/A-18F Superhornet fighter jet crashed in the water near the Naval Air Station Key West late Wednesday afternoon.
The plane is a two-seater and both crew members ejected alive, said Cmdr. Dave Hecht, public affairs officer for Naval Air Force Atlantic.
Their medical condition as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night was “status unknown,” Hecht said. They were recovered by helicopter about one mile east of the runway and taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center.
“The plane was on approach,” he said.
The crew is based at the U.S. Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach and was in Key West “conducting a training flight,” Hecht said.
Adam Linhardt, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m.
Witnesses said it appeared the plane experienced some sort of explosion in the air.
“I saw the fire and then it just dropped,” said Barbie Wilson, who lives nearby and was driving when she saw the plane turn sideways and then burst into flames.
“In the air, I saw fire,” Wilson said.
The F/A-18 Superhornet has a pilot and a weapons systems operator, according to a statement released by Naval Air Force Atlantic.
“The cause of the mishap is currently under investigation,” the statement concluded.
