Keys-based Cessna loses power in the air, crashes at airport

A Cessna Cardinal 177 single-engine plane based in Key West took off from runway 9 at Key West International Airport on Thursday afternoon — and immediately lost engine power and crashed. No one was injured.
The pilot, David M. Wyant, 58, told airport officials he couldn’t maintain altitude and tried to glide to water, Monroe County information officer Cammy Clark said. The plane clipped power lines before crashing about 1:21 p.m. on airport property.
The plane, with tail number N713CX, also grazed fuel pumps as it came to a stop near Monroe County’s public works yard. The crash caused a power outage that was restored about an hour later, according to Keys Energy Services.
There were three on board: Wyant, co-pilot and plane owner; Abraham Cox, 51; and 12-year-old David Wyant Jr. There was no fire, but the plane leaked a small amount of fuel. Monroe County Fire Rescue put foam around the area to prevent ignition of that fuel.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection will deal with the fuel leak.
