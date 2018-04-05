Florida Keys waiting for millions in FEMA money after Irma — and hurricane season is near

Marl-like mud from the Gulf of Mexico makes a neighborhood road on Little Torch Key look like it’s covered in snow, as downed poles and power lines lie toppled on the ground days after Hurricane Irma hit the area hard on Sept. 10, 2017. Monroe County and other Keys municipalities are waiting on federal money for reimbursement for the tens of millions of dollars that was spent during initial recovery operations following the powerful Category 4 storm. Photo by David Goodhue/dgoodhue@klkeysnews.com