He was drunk and killed an 80-year-old in crash. He served one year and is now free.

A 2016 Cadillac CT6 crashed into a utility poll in the median of U.S. 1 at mile marker 98 in Key Largo on July 22, 2016. The driver, Luis Bolivar, 80, of Miami, was killed. Cesar Gomez, 27, of Key Largo, had more than twice the legal amount of alcohol in his system, as well as Xanax, when he hit a different car, sped away, and then hit Bolivar’s Cadillac. A judge sentenced Gomez Thursday, April 12, 2018, to one year time served and five years probation. David Goodhue dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com