Police: Same guy busted again for selling the club drug Molly

A Key West man racked up his second arrest in as many weeks for trafficking in the club drug MDMA, commonly called Molly, along with cocaine, police said.
Stephen Andrea Tolar, 39, was arrested Feb. 3 after Key West police detectives responded to the posh Casa Marina Resort, where there were complaints of drug activity at the hotelroom, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
“A bag located in one of the rooms contained illegal drugs so hotel security called the police,” Crean said. “During the investigation detectives were able to determine Tolar was in possession of the bag prior to their arrival and that the room was rented to him.”
The bag found in the luxury hotel room held nearly 28 grams of Molly with a street value of over $4,000 as well as $2,700 worth of cocaine, Crean said.
Tolar had been out on bond after a Jan. 18 arrest for drug dealing in which he was caught when a bag filled with narcotics plopped out of his cargo shorts during a traffic stop. He bonded out of jail the next day.
In March 2016, Tolar left prison after serving four years for sale and possession of cocaine. He has 1992 convictions for armed robbery and grand theft of a vehicle and a 2006 conviction for cocaine possession. His many tattoos, according to the Florida Department of Corrections, include “Da King” on his back and “Da Life” on his right arm.
Tuesday at midday, Tolar remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $250,000 bond. He has a Feb. 27 arraignment set before Judge Mark Jones for the January charges.
