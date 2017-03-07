A crime so fowl: Golf-cart rider accused of man-on-bird violence

A New Jersey man was jailed on suspicion of driving drunk after police said he tried to run over a Key West rooster but instead crashed the golf cart he was operating.
Daniel H. Jones, 34, of Cinnaminson, N.J., had a blood-alcohol content of 0.25, more than three times the legal limit, when he was arrested March 3, according to the police report.
Jones was driving a golf cart erratically about 6:15 p.m. at Whitehead and Petronia streets in the Bahama Village neighborhood and intentionally swerved in the direction of a rooster, according to a witness.
“He was adamant about trying to hit the rooster,” said Vincent Vurro of Key West, who called 911.
Jones rolled the cart over and, along with two passengers, was ejected from the cart. The rooster, though, hopped onto a sidewalk and avoided injury.
A woman in the golf cart, which also carried another man, got the worst of it with chipped teeth and skinned knees, the witness said.
Jones, who police said fell asleep in the patrol car on the way to jail, was jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence and DUI with property damage and minor injury.
He registered the 0.25 level after he “continuously put his fingers and shirt into his mouth,” police said. He was released from jail on his own recognizance a day after his arrest.
