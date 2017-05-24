Key West gay-bashing suspect ‘remorseful,’ ready to take plea

A North Carolina man accused of riding his scooter into the back of a bicyclist while yelling “you’re in Trump country now!” and calling a couple “faggots” is working out a plea deal with Monroe County prosecutors.
The lawyer for Brandon Ray Davis, 30, says his client regrets the incident on Duval Street earlier this year in which he was booked for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon — his scooter — for nearly running down two men on bicycles while deluging them with homophobic comments.
Since it’s classified as a hate crime, if Davis is convicted, he could face enhanced penalties.
“He is extremely remorseful for what happened and he is doing his best to work hard every day to take care of his fiancée and her two children, and looks forward to putting this matter behind him,” said Brandon Bieber, the Miami attorney representing Davis.
Davis has not physically appeared in Monroe County court since his arrest in North Carolina. His appearances have been made through court motions.
“He was in custody in North Carolina and we’ve been diligently working with the State Attorney’s Office to have the matter resolved, which we anticipate happening in June,” Bieber said Tuesday.
However, Davis would have to come to Monroe County to take the plea before Judge Wayne Miller. Davis is due in court June 2.
Kevin Seymour and Kevin Price told police that about 1 a.m. on Feb 23, they were riding bicycles in the 700 block of Duval when they saw a man swerving on a rented scooter.
Seymour says he shouted to warn the scooter rider, identified by police as Davis, that he almost hit a car. Davis yelled, “You guys are a couple of fags,” “I bet you faggots voted for that bitch Hillary” and “you live in Trump country now,” the couple says.
According to the warrant, police say, “Probable cause exists to believe there was evidence of prejudice in Davis’s attack of Seymour…” because Davis “used explicit bias language in reference to their sexual orientation. Davis then attacked Seymour without any provocation.”
Gwen Filosa
