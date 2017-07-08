Lower Keys repeat offender gets more than 3 years for firearms, cocaine

A repeat offender from Stock Island received 40 months in federal prison this week for firearms and cocaine charges he admitted to rather than risk a trial.
Harry Bacon Jr., 57, whose son Deon Bacon is one of two teens accused of an armed home invasion earlier this year, must also serve three years of probation following his release, according to the deal he struck with prosecutors at U.S. District Court in Key West.
Bacon pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. He was sentenced to 40 months on each conviction to be served concurrently and told the judge he pleaded out due to his health problems which require surgery.
“I am not only confined to a wheelchair but my health has also continued to rapidly deteriorate,” Bacon Jr. wrote to the court on his own behalf, having demanded to represent himself in the case.
Bacon must also receive treatment for substance abuse, anger and domestic violence, Judge Jose Martinez ordered July 5.
On April 23, 2016, Bacon was stopped for speeding on U.S. 1 near mile marker 47 in Marathon. A state trooper found an unloaded Davis Industries .380 caliber pistol behidn the driver’s seat inside a bag.
At the Marathon jail, “detention officers found 26.8 grams of cocaine hidden in the defendant’s groin area,” prosecutors wrote.
On May 10, 2016, Key West police responded to a 911 domestic battery call at Bacon’s home at 3413 Riviera Drive in Key West. Police said they found a loaded Bryco Arms .380 caliber pistol inside his nightstand.
Bacon at the time had nine previous felony convictions.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments