Cane lacrosse squads each score sixth win

Falling behind early did not faze Coral Shores High’s lacrosse Lady Canes as they rallied for an 11-9 win Friday over University School.
The comeback gave the Canes their fourth straight victory and improved the season record to 6-2 headed into Tuesday’s scheduled home game against Palmer Trinity (results pending at deadline).
Senior Emma Upchurch scored four goals in Coral Shores’ first-ever varsity win over the Lady Sharks of University.
“A big night for our girls,” head coach Mark Hall said. “We’re all very pleased, to say the least.”
University jumped out to a 4-1 lead but the Canes chipped away until they regained the lead about three minutes before halftime.
“Defensively we got settled down and fought hard to win,” Hall said. “The girls showed a lot of character by not giving up.”
Marissa Darrow scored three goals for Coral Shores, with Emily Thomson and Kyrie Foote each scoring two. Mallory Hudson made an assist to go with her two goals.
Coral Shores rotated the reserves in late in the game but the Sharks bounced back to make it a two-goal difference with 1:25 left. Kyla Catarineau sealed it when she collected a ground ball and scored with 29 seconds remaining.
Earlier, Coral Shores’ JV girls outscored University’s JV, 5-3.
Goalie Cara Erickson made 10 saves “which is huge in a low-scoring game,” Hall said. Natalie Dixon scored four goals for the JV Canes and Macey Harrelson scored once.
The Canes travel to Palmer Trinity on Thursday, the last game before spring break. Gulliver Prep comes to Tavernier on March 22.
Big games for boys
Coral Shores boys’ built their lacrosse record to 6-2 headed into this week’s games against formidable opponents Westminster Christian and Belen Jesuit.
The Canes host Belen (6-3) at 4 p.m. Friday at George M. Barley Stadium in Tavernier.
“Belen is coming off a 19-3 season in which they were ranked No. 10 in the state and made a deep run in the state playoffs,” said assistant coach Chris Carrow.
Coral Shores had little trouble at Palmer Trinity on Friday, winning a 16-3 match against the Falcons.
Team captain Abran Mendoza scored four goals and delivered four assists. Maxx Dixon tossed four goal into the Palmer net. Connor Rhyne and Kyle Kraus each had three goals and an assist.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” head coach Dan Flynn said. “The kids came out and executed the game plan the coaches laid out.”
Dylan Scheu and Billy Butler each scored one goal and Mitch Kraus had an assist. Christian Foote picked off 11 saves as the Cane goalkeeper.
Track and field
Coral Shores’ boys track-and-field squad came within a single point of winning a four-team meet Feb. 28 in Tavernier.
Coach Herbert James’ team scored 82 points with five event winners, but Gulliver Prep scored 83 points. Ransom Everglades scored 44, and Archbishop Curley finished with 23.
Winning events for Coral Shores were Jacob Sowder, 110-meter hurdles; Zachary Rodriguez, two-mile run; Bye Hofstetter, pole vault; Dustin Chamberlain, discus; and Dylan Kling, high jump.
Coral Shores’ girls squad got wins from Lily Costa in the pole vault and Halley Lane in the shot put to take third place in their side of the meet.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments