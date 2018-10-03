Want to visit Key West from Philly, Chicago or Dallas? Here are some new nonstop flights

You can travel nonstop to Key West from Philadelphia and Chicago early next year, with American Airlines adding two new weekly flights.
Starting Feb. 16, American will add nonstop service from Key West International Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and to Philadelphia International Airport.
Both new routes will operate as weekly flights on Saturdays and will continue through Aug. 31, 2019.
“I am very excited that American Airlines is adding service that will further connect Key West to the world,” said Richard Strickland, Monroe County’s director of airports.
Both flights will be operated with Embraer E175 aircraft that have seating for 12 first class and 64 main cabin passengers.
The Chicago-to-Key West flights are scheduled to depart at 8:20 a.m. and arrive at 1:05 p.m. The Key West-to-Chicago flights are scheduled to depart at 1:50 p.m. and arrive at 4:45 p.m.
The Philadelphia-to-Key West flights are scheduled to depart at 10:30 a.m. and arrive at 1:36 p.m. The Key West-to-Philadelphia flights are scheduled to depart at 2:14 p.m. and arrive at 5 p.m.
This is Key West’s first nonstop flight from PHL, an international hub in Philadelphia for American that serves eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and its shore region, Delaware and the Delaware Valley and northern Maryland.
Also, on Dec. 24, American will resume its nonstop winter and spring 2019 service from Dallas-Fort Worth with daily flights through April 1, 2019, on E175 regional jets.
American also is extending its DFW daily nonstop service between June 6 and Aug. 19, 2019, with flights available for sale beginning Oct. 8.
