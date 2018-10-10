Another Key West man is killed in bike crash. It’s the second one in a week.

An elderly Key West bicyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday after colliding with a pickup truck that was headed in the same direction on North Roosevelt Boulevard.
Ragnar V. Hammerberg, 73, was pronounced dead Tuesday after the early morning crash at 3020 N. Roosevelt Blvd., outside Mattress Firm. Hammerberg and the pickup, driven by Kirk Meznarich, of Summerland Key, were both headed eastbound when the crash occurred.
The outbound lanes of North Roosevelt at the crash scene were closed for several hours while police investigated.
This fatality comes seven days after another Key West bicyclist, Chikara Kurata, 49, was killed when he collided with a delivery box truck at the intersection of Whitehead and Southard streets.
As of Wednesday, police haven’t blamed anyone involved in either crash. Final reports could take several weeks to complete, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
“We will likely have early reports out more quickly, but as always, toxicology takes longer and must be considered in the final disposition of a traffic homicide investigation,” Crean said in an email.
