He was camping illegally in Key West. Then officers learned he was a fugitive.

Fugitives from justice continue to choose the Florida Keys as a hiding spot while on the lam.
Key West police last week nabbed a fugitive wanted in Massachusetts on two counts of sexual assault on a disabled person, giving credit to new technology for the arrest.
Donald Myotte on March 6 fought the officers once they learned his identify — and that he had a warrant for his arrest from Haverhill, Massachusetts — and he was stunned with a Taser gun.
It all happened while officers were looking for illegal campers near Government Road in New Town. They met a man sitting in a campsite outside of a tent that was surrounded by camping and cooking gear.
Myotte, 50, said he was a veteran named “Roger Williams” from Hawaii and gave them a phony Social Security number, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Police asked if he had any weapons and learned he had a knife in his pocket and spotted a large machete partially secreted in a backpack, reports stated. When they couldn’t find any record of Roger Williams from Hawaii, they summoned another officer who brought a fingerprint scanner to the scene.
The identification system identified him as Donald Dwight Myotte with a Massachusetts driver’s license.
In addition to the out-of-state felony charges, Myotte was arrested on charges of illegal camping, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office provided the “Rapid ID” fingerprint scanners to the Key West police department.
”Thanks to our partnership with the MCSO, we are able to more quickly identify suspects,” said Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg, “Even when they try to conceal their identity. It’s a great opportunity to work together to ensure a safer community.”
Myotte on Wednesday remained jailed at the Stock Island Detention Center.
Last month, two fugitives were arrested in the Keys.
William Sabec, 29, was arrested on two warrants from two different county judges in Georgia. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies Saturday arrested him at a bar on Big Pine Key, about 30 miles north of Key West. He had violated his probation for child molestation by leaving his hometown, police said.
Julian Philip Field, 24, of Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested last month at a Summerland Key gas station by Monroe sheriff’s deputies.
Field had been wanted by the FBI as a federal fugitive, accused of forcing his way into a Concord, Massachusetts, man’s home, kidnapping him and forcing him to drive to Connecticut.
