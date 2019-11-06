Two boaters are now missing in the Keys

Another Florida Keys boater has been reported missing at the same time a search continues for a 74-year-old boater.

Lance Arnold Hartkopp, 56, of 29859 Overseas Highway on Big Pine Key, was reported missing at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

His roommate found Hartkopp’s 2001 Dodge Ram pickup and boat trailer at the end of Blimp Road on Cudjoe Key Tuesday. The truck was unlocked and inside was his cellphone, police said.

The roommate told police she last spoke to Hartkopp on Sunday because she had been out of town.

The Coast Guard, the Navy and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been searching for both men.

The other Keys man who went missing is John G. Gyurstak, of 29546 Saratoga Ave. on Big Pine Key.

His 33-foot Fountain center console named Thermocline was found anchored with the triple outboard engines idling off Little Palm Island at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A personal flotation device was found onboard the boat.

“There were no initial signs of foul play,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The FWC is the investigating agency in the case. The U.S. Coast Guard and Fish and Wildlife continued their search as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Hartkopp’s son told police his father frequents the Content Keys and Kemp Channel. Hartkopp’s boat was described as an older white 20-foot Chaparral walkaround with a black T-top and a 150-horsepower outboard engine.

The roommate also said Hartkopp usually returns to the boat ramp by 2 p.m. and doesn’t typically stay on the water at night.

Anyone with information regarding Gyurstak or Hartkopp should call 911, use Channel 16 VHF if on the water, or call the FWC at 888-404-3922, Linhardt said.