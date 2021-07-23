Need to get tested or vaccinated for COVID? There are changes, but you have options

Some people are looking to get tested in South Florida, either because they were exposed to the virus or because they’re planning to travel. Others are trying to get a vaccine.

But things have changed.

All state-run testing and vaccine sites are closed, including the popular site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. County-run sites are still open. Select pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, urgent care centers and doctors’ offices are also offering testing or vaccinations.

As a reminder, Pfizer’s vaccine is for people 12 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is for people 18 and older.

What are you looking for? Click from the options below to be taken directly to the information, or scroll to read the full article.

Where to get a COVID-19 test in Miami-Dade

In Miami-Dade, the best option is to use the county’s online COVID-19 test site locator to find a site that is closest to your home.

The locator can be found at www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/testing-locations.page

Once you plug in your ZIP code, you can filter the site by a variety of factors, including what type of tests it offers and whether it’s a drive-through or walk-up test site. The locator also gives information on every test site’s hours, if appointments are required and if there is a minimum age (important if you want to test children).

Sites still open include Tropical Park, Amelia Earhart Park, Dolphin Mall, Homestead Air Reserve Park and the Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park. COVID-19 testing also is available at select Walgreens and CVS stores. For testing locations, visit walgreens.com and cvs.com.

For people who are traveling, Miami International Airport has two walk-up testing sites for passengers, employees and visitors. One is open 24 hours. Both accept walk-ins and appointments. Test costs range from $79 to $179. For details on how to schedule an appointment, visit MIA’s website.

UHealthJackson Urgent Care also does testing. Walk-ins are accepted at its urgent care centers in Miami, Cutler Bay, Doral, North Miami and Miami Gardens. To find locations, see wait times and learn more, visit jacksonurgentcare.com/lab-testing/covid-19-testing/.

Miami-Dade County no longer offers homebound testing, and is encouraging people to ask their doctors or healthcare providers about what homebound testing options are available.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County has an online COVID vaccine locator people can use to find a county-run site near them. You can search for a site by your ZIP code or by location name. The locator gives information on every site’s hours, which vaccine it carries, how to make an appointment and if it’s drive-through or walk-up.

The locator can be found at miamidade.gov/vaccine

Vaccine sites include Miami Dade College North campus, Aventura Mall and Zoo Miami. Appointments are recommended.

If you are homebound and are unable to leave your home or bed, register through the website and someone will contact you to schedule an appointment. For more information, call 833-930-3672 or email homeboundvaccines@cdrmaguire.com.

Vaccines are also available at pharmacies including Publix, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, CVS y mas, Winn-Dixie, Costco, Sam’s Club, Navarro Discount Pharmacies and Fresco y Más. Appointments are not required but can be made through a retailer’s website. Some urgent care centers, clinics and doctors’ offices might also have shots in stock.

No one should charge you for the vaccine because taxpayers are paying the bill. Some places might charge a fee for administering the vaccine but your insurance will cover it. The federal government will cover the cost for people without insurance.

Where to get a COVID test in Broward?

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County operates a drive-through testing site at Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW Ninth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. It has a walk-up site, which means you wait standing in line, at Boulevard Heights Community Center, 6770 Garfield St. in Hollywood.

Testing at these locations is free and no appointment is needed. For hours and information on what type of tests are available, visit broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/Collection-Sites.aspx.

COVID-19 testing is also available at select Walgreens and CVS stores. For testing locations, visit walgreens.com and cvs.com.

If you are homebound and cannot leave your home to access one of the public test collection sites, call 954-412-7300 for information and to make an appointment for an in-home test, according to the county.

For people who are traveling, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also has a walk-up testing site. The site is open to anyone who can show through a valid airline ticket, boarding pass or confirmed paid flight itinerary that they are traveling to or from FLL on any airline. Testing at this location has a cost. Expect to pay $106 for a PCR test or $74 for a rapid (antigen) test.

People with appointments are given priority at the site. To book a slot, visit FLL’s website.

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Broward

Broward County has an online COVID vaccine locator to find a health department-run site near you. Filter results by the day you want to go and by city. The locator gives information on every site’s hours, if it’s a drive-through or walk-up site and which vaccine it’s offering. It also has the schedule of pop-up vaccination sites across the county.

The locator can be found at broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/Vaccination-Sites.aspx

Vaccine sites include C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park in Fort Lauderdale and Vizcaya Park in Miramar. None of the sites take appointments so you can just show up and wait in line.

Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale is also accepting walk-ins at its COVID Vaccine Center, at 4701 N. Federal Hwy., Building C. Appointments are also available. For hours of operations and to learn more, visit holy-cross.com. Cleveland Clinic in Weston, 2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd., is also scheduling vaccination appointments for established patients who have seen a Cleveland Clinic Florida provider in the last two years for outpatients or inpatient care. To book a slot and learn more, visit my.clevelandclinic.org.

Vaccines are also available at pharmacies including Publix, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, CVS y mas, Winn-Dixie, Sam’s Club, Costco, Navarro Discount Pharmacies and Fresco y Más. Appointments are not required but can be made through the retailer’s website. Some urgent care centers, clinics and doctors’ offices might also have shots in stock.

Florida also has a homebound vaccination program for seniors who cannot leave their homes or bed and need a vaccine.

Email HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com with your name and phone number and someone will get back to you about setting up an appointment. You can also call 833-930-3672 to schedule an appointment.

Is COVID-19 testing still available in the Florida Keys? What about vaccines?

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County has an online list of COVID-19 testing options in the Florida Keys, including in Key West, the Middle and Upper Keys. It also has a list of vaccine sites.

To find a test site near you, including information on what type of tests are offered and if appointments are required, visit http://monroe.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/community-partners/testing.html. For vaccines, visit http://monroe.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/community-partners/covidvaccine.html.

COVID vaccine appointment at Publix, Walgreens, CVS and other pharmacies

CVS, Walgreens, Publix, Winn-Dixie and other retail pharmacies in Florida are scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Walk-ins are also accepted. If you want to book a slot, here’s how:

▪ Publix — publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

▪ CVS, Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y mas — CVS.com or call customer service at 800-746-7287.

▪ Walgreens — walgreens.com or to schedule by phone, call your local pharmacy or 800-WALGREENS.

▪ Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más — at Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Mas, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

▪ Walmart and Sam’s Club — at Walmart, visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/. For Sam’s Club, visit https://www.samsclub.com/pharmacy.

▪ Costco — https://www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html